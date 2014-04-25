Garden Street Academy Plans Annual Rummage Sale

The Garden Street Academy will host its annual Rummage Sale the weekend of May 17-18.

The event is free, open to the public and a family-friendly affair.

The Rummage Sale will feature several unique items in all categories, including electronics, clothing and shoes, toys and games, household items, books, outdoor items, furniture and more.

“Our annual Rummage Sale is an excellent opportunity for treasure hunting," said Erin Muslera, the academy's development director. "Our community donates generously to support the Rummage Sale, and the event is an important fundraiser for us. It will be an exciting weekend of shopping to support Garden Street Academy.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Garden Street Academy, a nonprofit K-12 school whose mission is to provide an education that enables and empowers a diverse group of students to develop their intellectual, spiritual, emotional and physical gifts, and to understand and respect the similarities and differences among themselves and others in their local and world communities.