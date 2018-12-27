Garden Street Academy Races Past Valley Christian Academy

Alex Odell recorded a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds and Spencer Selbert had 24 points to lead Garden Street Academy's boys basketball team to a 72-57 win over Santa Maria Valley Christian Academy in a first-round game at VCA's I Charge Holiday Tournament.
Gabe Odell, Alex's older brother, was a force on the boards, grabbing 15 rebounds to go with eight points, eight assists and six steals.
The Comets hit 10 of 21 shots from three-point range, with Selbert knocking down 6 of 9.
Gardent Street's defensive pressure also was a key to the victory. The Comets had 14 steals, which led to several fast-break points.
Garden Street (4-6) plays Sheldon in the second round on Friday.