Dearly Beloved, Garden Street Academy Gathers to Present The Addams Family Musical: School Edition

By Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy | March 15, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
The Addams Family Musical: School Edition cast at Garden Street Academy.
The Addams Family Musical: School Edition cast at Garden Street Academy. (Courtesy photo)

Garden Street Academy’s Upper School students will present three performances of the Broadway hit The Addams Family Musical: School Edition Tuesday, March 19, through Thursday, March 21. All showtimes are at 7 p.m. in the school's Black Box Theatre, 2300 Garden St., Santa Barbara.

Onstage, Wednesday Addams is all grown up and in love with ordinary Lucas Bieneke. The seemingly opposite pair plan to get their families together for one normal night to announce their engagement, but can Gomez and Morticia agree on their daughter's marriage?

Will Mal and Alice Bieneke be too colorful for the Addams clan?

With the help of crazy Uncle Fester, Pugsley, and a family of Addams ancestors, the evening goes delightfully haywire.

“Every student in our Upper School participates in the production at some level, and the kids always rise to the occasion,” said Brittany Harter, drama teacher. “We don’t just put on a show, we strive to make it look and feel professional.

"From the costumes to the sets, we all put in the time and effort to make it as polished as possible.”

Tickets are $12 per person. For more, visit https://gardenstreetacademy.org/high-school-play-the-addams-family-march-19-21/.

— Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy.

 

