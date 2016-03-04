Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:40 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Garden Street Academy Upper School to Perform Production of ‘My Fair Lady’

By Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy | March 4, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

Garden Street Academy’s Upper School students will present three performances of the Broadway musical My Fair Lady. The show opens Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

Based on George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, My Fair Lady tells the story of the common cockney flower girl, Eliza Doolittle, and her transformation into a lady of high society.

With the assistance of pompous phonetics professor Henry Higgins, who takes a bet from Colonel Pickering challenging him to pass Eliza as a duchess using the science of speech and grueling lessons on the proper pronunciation of the English language, Eliza Doolittle successfully changes the way she speaks and acts.

This delightful musical comedy is a must see.

“Every student in our Upper School participates in the production at some level, and the kids always rise to the occasion,” said Tamara Coghlan, Garden Street Academy director of theatre. “We don’t just put on a show. We strive to make it look and feel professional. From the costumes to the sets, we all put in the time and effort to make it as polished as possible.”

Show times are March 9-11 at 7 p.m. on the historic campus in the Black Box Theatre. Tickets are $10 per person.

Angela Jevons is the general manager for Garden Street Academy.

 

