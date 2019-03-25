Garden Street Academy Explores and Expands Passions Around Theater, Art, Dance, and Music.

Posted on March 25, 2019 | 2:28 p.m.

Source: Sheridan Taphorn | Special to Noozhawk

In this interview, Noozhawk had the opportunityto sit down with Angela Jevons, General Manager at Garden Street Academy, to learn more about their summer camps.

Garden Street Academy

Question: What is the name of your Summer Camp or Program and what is its mission?

Answer: Garden Street Academy’s Visual and Performing Arts Camps are dedicated to providing affordable opportunities for Santa Barbara youth to explore and expand their passions around theater, art, dance, and music.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your camp or program.

A: Theater- Students will participate in a play at the end of the three week session. They will improve their dancing, acting, and singing skills as they learn their role in James and the Giant Peach.



Art- Students will have the chance to work with a variety of mediums while learning new and interesting art techniques. Multiple projects will be completed throughout the week.



Music- Students will learn new techniques to improve their singing while also learning how to sing within a choral group.



Dance- Students will stay active through games, warm ups and choreographed routines in this fun and exciting camp. Dance styles will include Jazz, Tap and Musical Theater. All levels welcome.

Q: What is the age range for children in your camp or program?

A: Camps range in age from 5-14 depending on the session.

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your camp or program?

A: Our campers will experience the arts in a supportive environment to extend a current interest or explore a new area they have never tried before.

Q: What makes your camp or program unique?

A: We have high quality experienced staff who are professionals within the area they teach. Centrally located on beautiful expansive grounds, the camp is run in state of the art facilities built specifically for these programs.

Q: How do you hire staff for your camp and when hired, is there a training that they have to complete before the camp begins?

A: All of our camp staff are full time teachers at Garden Street Academy and have training/credentials in their areas. They work collaboratively throughout the year developing camp experiences based on matching community interest to their areas of expertise.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your camp or program?

A: Qualified, vibrant, caring staff….All the staff are trained and experienced in social-emotional learning, a key factor to ensure both enjoyment and learning for camp attendees.

Q: In what ways is your camp or program educational?

A: Camp instructors are fully credentialed teachers that develop all camp program curricula drawing from various sources of academic literature to integrate learning in all areas of reading, writing, math science and social studies.

Q: What is the price range of your camp and do you offer scholarships?

A: Half day camps are $115 per 1 week session and full day camp is $550 per 3 week session.

To sign-up or learn more about Garden Street Academy's Visual and Performing Arts Camps, please click here.