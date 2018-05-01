Gardening in Drought the Focus of Free All-Day Public Workshop in Santa Barbara

The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara will present a free all-day public workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24.

The gardening-in-drought workshop will be held at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara, and will showcase speakers from the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, the City of Santa Barbara, Master Gardeners and other local organizations.

The public is welcome to come for the whole day or drop in to hear about a specific topic, no RSVP required. For more information, call 805.893.3485 or visit WaterWiseSB.org.

Schedule

» 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. — "Sustainability: Harnessing the Power of the Landscape," Dr. Steve Windhager, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

» 9:25 to 10:05 a.m. — "Composting Basics," Steve Lewis and Bill Howard, Master Gardeners

» 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. — "Irrigation Basics," Gary Kravetz, Master Gardener

» 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. — "Irrigation Efficiency and Troubleshooting," Cathie Paré, City of Santa Barbara

» 11:25 to 11:55 a.m. — "Sensational Succulents," Deana McMillion, Master Gardener

» 11:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Lunch break

» 12:30 to 1 p .m. — "Landscape Rebates and Other Free Programs," Madeline Ward, City of Santa Barbara

» 1:10 to 1:55 p.m. — "Turning Grey Water into Green: Laundry to Landscape Systems," Barbara Wishingrad, Sweetwater Collaborative

» 2:05 to 2:45 p.m. — 'Nifty Natives for Your Garden," Bruce Reed, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

» 2:55 to 3:40 p.m. — 'Delicious Drought-Tolerant Herbs," Katy Renner, Master Gardener

» 3:50 to 4:45 p.m. — "Designing Your Water Wise Garden," Billy Goodnick, landscape architect and author

— Madeline Ward is the acting water conservation coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.