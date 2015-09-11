Friday, April 6 , 2018, 9:15 am | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 
Garden Street Academy Announces Annual Carnival & Music Festival

By Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy | September 11, 2015 | 2:19 p.m.

Garden Street Academy announces its eighth annual Carnival & Music Festival, Saturday, Sept. 26, ​from 3–6 p.m. ​at the school campus, 2300 Garden Street.

The event is free and will feature a variety of live performances will include Dead Center Music, The Original Garden Street Academy Jazz Band and Sean Wiggins and Lone Goat.

A $10 wristband purchase provides all-inclusive and unlimited access to vintage-style boardwalk games, bouncy houses, face painting, a mini-salon (including henna tattoos, nails and hair-styling including tinsel, braiding and spray color), Home Depot Workshop, 3D printing showcase, speed stacking demo and more.

Food will be available for purchase features a BBQ meal prepared by the South Coast Kiwani’s Club, a beer tent, Pinkberry booth for frozen treats, popcorn, pizza and cotton candy.

The raffle prizes include valued items such as Disneyland Park Hoppers family pack, theater tickets and Segway tours. Don’t miss this exciting event!

Proceeds from the carnival support Garden Street Academy’s scholarship fund.

“This event is a community favorite," says Dean of Lower School, Kristi Dichard. "Please come and join us for an afternoon of music, food, fun and games for all ages,” 

— Angela Jevons represents Garden Street Academy.

 
