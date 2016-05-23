Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:03 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Posted on May 23, 2016 | 12:05 p.m.

Garett Sean Lewis of Santa Barbara, 1965-2016

Source: Christopher Lewis

Garett Sean Lewis

Garett Sean Lewis returned home to the Lord May 14, 2016.

He was born May 17, 1965, in Santa Barbara and resided there most of his life. Garett attended Kellogg School, Goleta Valley Junior High and graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 1983.

Garett was employed by Home Improvement and various other companies in Santa Barbara as well as Gold Coast Draft in Moorpark, Calif.

Garett loved the ocean and fishing, playing the drums and listening to rock and country music. He was also exceptional in the graphic arts.

He was a kind person: he was generous to a fault, always willing to lend a hand, and a true animal lover who spent many hours caring for a myriad of pets. Most importantly, Garett loved his family and his life.

Garett was preceded in death by his daughter, Breanne Renee Lewis, and his grandparents Joseph Galvez of Carpinteria and Lealia and Donald Lewis of Santa Barbara.

He is survived by his mother, Connie Mireles, and her husband, Bob, of Santa Barbara; his father, Gary Lewis of Bakersfield, Calif.; brothers Christopher and Jeffrey; and grandmother Esther Galvez (Bill Cox) of Carpinteria.

Garett is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins that make up a very close extended family.

Garett will be laid to rest in a ceremony at Goleta Cemetery, 44 S. San Antonio Road in Santa Barbara, at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2016. A private memorial will follow.

Arrangements are under the care of Alma Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Bakersfield and Goleta Cemetery.

 

