Garrison, Emery Advance to Finals in Channel League Singles Tennis Tournament
By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | October 28, 2014 | 5:35 p.m.
All four players competed well in the Channel League Individual Singles Tournament on Tuesday at Santa Barbara High School.
» #1 Summer Garrison (SB) def #4 Katie Yang (DP) 63 60
» #2 Caisey Lee Emery (Buena) def #3 Cade Sorenson (SB) 63 64
Garrison and Emery will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the Finals at Knowlwood.
The Individual Doubles Tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at SBHS.
— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.
