Garth Brooks Show at Mid-State Fair Sells Out in Seconds

Sorry, Garth Brooks fans!

The country star’s upcoming concert at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles just became the fastest-selling show in fair history — selling out in less than 30 seconds.

Concertgoers snapped up all 14,857 tickets for Brooks’ July 27 concert with wife Trisha Yearwood less than a minute after they went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, according to Tom Keffury, who handles sponsorships and publicity for the fair.

But for Brooks fans, all is not lost. Just a few hours after the concert sold out, Brooks said that he will put on another concert for fairgoers.

“For those people who didn’t get tickets, we’ll figure out a way to fix that and we’ll put on a second show there some way,” Brooks said in a video posted about 2 p.m. on his Twitter page.

Only two previous fair acts have achieved a similar feat. Country star Blake Shelton sold out his 2016 show in a matter of hours, and rock band Aerosmith had a sold-out show in 2007.

Brooks, whose hits include “Friends in Low Places” and “Unanswered Prayers,” is making his debut at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 1-800-909-FAIR (3247) or visit www.midstatefair.com.

Click here to read more from the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Sarah Linn is a reported for the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact her at 805.781.7907 or [email protected]