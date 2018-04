Posted on September 24, 2015 | 11:59 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Garvan F. Kuskey of Santa Barbara died Sept. 21, 2015.

Born Aug. 24, 1933, he was 82 years old.

A mass will be held Friday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and the project to rebuild the Presidio.