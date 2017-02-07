Gary Allan Stein, Jr., of Santa Barbara, 1974-2017

Posted on February 7, 2017 | 5:22 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Allan Stein, Jr. announces his passing.

Gary, of Santa Barbara, Ca., died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

Rosary will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 1190 E. Clark St., Santa Maria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Gary at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, also at St. Louis de Montfort, followed by burial at Oakhill Cemetery in San Jose, Ca., at a later date.

Gary was born on Feb. 12, 1974. in San Francisco, Ca., to Gary and Mary Stein. He grew up in and called San Jose home, graduating from Santa Theresa High School in 1992.

After graduation, Gary enlisted in the Air Force, serving for more than eight years as a member of Security Forces. His service included overseas deployments to both Turkey and Kuwait, and he was honorably discharged in 2001 as a veteran of the Gulf War.

After his military career, Gary pursued an Associate’s Degree in nursing at Santa Barbara City College, graduating in 2008. Gary worked in healthcare for the past 15 years and was currently employed by Sansum Clinic as an R.N. in the Outpatient Surgery Center.

Gary loved music, making people laugh, and the outdoors, specifically snowboarding, fishing camping and going to the beach. All of which he enjoyed even more when he was doing it with the love of his life, his son Takoda. Gary was an extremely proud and loving father to Takoda.

He is also survived by Takoda’s mother, Elizabeth Stein of Santa Barbara; his parents Gary and Mary Stein of Lemoore, Ca.; his sisters Kimberley Silverman of Fresno, Ca., and Tammy Laney of San Jose; his brothers Edwin Laney of San Jose, Patrick Laney of San Martin, Ca., and Richard Laney of Lemoore; as well as his many loving and loved nieces and nephews and other friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Remote Area Medical at ramusa.org.

— Arrangements by Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.