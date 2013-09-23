Gary Caesar Named President of Page Youth Center Board of Directors

Third-generation Santa Barbaran Gary Caesar is the new president of the Page Youth Center’s Board of Directors.

“Together with an almost entirely new and eager board and an established and proven staff, I’m excited to lead the charge to assist the Page Youth Center to increase the operational budget, build a stronger PYC community and enhance participant enjoyment,” Caesar said of his new role.

The Page Youth Center, at 4540 Hollister Ave., offers sport and fitness activities to children and adults from across Santa Barbara County, bringing together about 6,000 South Coast residents in year-round recreational and development programs.

Caesar, who graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 1988 and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1994, has been involved with youth sports and the center for years. He has coached his children’s teams many times and held various PYC positions, as well assisted other youth-related Santa Barbara organizations.

The 43-year-old also has valuable fundraising experience, which will help direct the nonprofit to be fiscally sound during his tenure as board president.

Early on, Caesar joined his family’s insurance agency; today, with over 17 years of experience and multiple acquisitions, he still enjoys working with his family and many other professionals as an account executive for HUB International Insurance Services Inc., a nationally ranked insurance brokerage.

Caesar, with the support of his wife, Jennifer, and their four children, hopes to help the center specifically by strengthening the PYC community, growing its local support and expanding its participation so it can better fulfill its mission of “Building Character through Youth Sports.”

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Page Youth Center.