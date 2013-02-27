Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:57 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Gary James Taggart of Santa Barbara, 1956-2013

Gary James Taggart passed away unexpectedly at his home in Santa Barbara on Feb. 19, 2013.

Gary James Taggart

Born at Cottage Hospital on Oct. 9, 1956, Gary attended Kellogg Elementary, Goleta Valley Junior High and Dos Pueblos High schools, where he was a member of DP’s varsity football team.

He was a lifetime employee as a landscaper at UCSB’s Housing and Residential Services division.

Gary’s passions included the mountains, the ocean, the Oakland Raiders, hunting, numismatics, and surfing. Tag was often seen in the lineup at El Capitan.

Gary, pre-deceased by his mother, Roxanne, is survived by his loving wife, Melanie of 35 years, daughter Kristin, father David, and brothers Tony, Dave and Mike.

His zest for life and lottery-winning smile will be missed but not forgotten. Rest in peace, Gary. — Your loving family.

Please join us in a celebration and “paddle out” at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1 at Goleta Beach, Section A.

 

