Gary Lambert: A Night of The Who with Roger Daltrey

Roger Daltrey and members of The Who graced the stage like rock royalty Sunday night to a sold-out house at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.

Daltrey, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and founder of the iconic rock band The Who, has been playing a series of summer solo shows.

On Sunday, Daltrey was joined on stage by current Who band members Simon Townshend, brother to Pete Townshend, and other members Jon Button, Scott Devours, Loren Gold and Frank Simes.

Daltrey performed Who hits, rarities and songs from his new album to the likes of "Pinball Wizard," "Behind Blue Eyes," "I Can See for Miles" and a solo, "As Long As I Have You,” plus many more.

Daltrey has sold more than 100 million records and has played thousands of gigs in a career spanning more than 50 years, including venues such as Woodstock, the Monterey Pop Festival, Hyde Park, Shea Stadium, the Isle of Wight, the Super Bowl, Wimbledon Stadium and Live Aid, just to name a few.

Daltrey has raised tens of millions of dollars for charity all over the world, including during Sunday night's concert, where Daltrey was selling his latest CD with proceeds going to a charity that Daltrey started about three years ago called Teen Cancer America.

In closing, the concert was a stellar performace by far, and what better place to have a concert than one of the best venues on the Central Coast, with a glass of wine on a warm summer night?

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.