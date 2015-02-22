Gary Lambert: Beatles Sound Rings True as The Fab Four Rocks Chumash Casino

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

No, this is not The Beatles. They’ll make you take a second look with their strong resemblance to John, Paul, George and Ringo. This is The Fab Four, the Beatles tribute band.

With their uncanny details, The Fab Four didn’t miss a beat at a recent performance at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez — right down to their clothes and musical instruments being exactly as they were when The Beatles performed.

This incredible stage show includes three costume changes representing every ear of the Beatles’ ever-changing career, going through the early days, the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band times, and last to Abbey Road.

These talented musicians — Ron McNeil, Ardy Sarraf, Gavin Pring, Erik Fidel and Jerry Hoban — have amazed audiences all over the world, including Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

With record-perfect performances such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In a Life,” “Penny Lane,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Hey, Jude,” The Fab Four is way above any other Beatles tribute I’ve ever seen.

No one can ever replace The Beatles, but The Fab Four can take you back to a time and make you feel as if you’re listening to the real deal. It truly was a great performance last Thursday night.

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.