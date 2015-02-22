Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:48 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Gary Lambert: Beatles Sound Rings True as The Fab Four Rocks Chumash Casino

The Fab Four delivers a record-perfect impersonation of The Beatles on Feb. 19 at the Chumash Casino Resort. Click to view larger
The Fab Four delivers a record-perfect impersonation of The Beatles on Feb. 19 at the Chumash Casino Resort. (Gary Lambert photo)
By Gary Lambert, Noozhawk Contributor | February 22, 2015 | 4:43 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

No, this is not The Beatles. They’ll make you take a second look with their strong resemblance to John, Paul, George and Ringo. This is The Fab Four, the Beatles tribute band.

With their uncanny details, The Fab Four didn’t miss a beat at a recent performance at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez — right down to their clothes and musical instruments being exactly as they were when The Beatles performed.

This incredible stage show includes three costume changes representing every ear of the Beatles’ ever-changing career, going through the early days, the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band times, and last to Abbey Road.

These talented musicians — Ron McNeil, Ardy Sarraf, Gavin Pring, Erik Fidel and Jerry Hoban — have amazed audiences all over the world, including Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

With record-perfect performances such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In a Life,” “Penny Lane,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Hey, Jude,” The Fab Four is way above any other Beatles tribute I’ve ever seen.

No one can ever replace The Beatles, but The Fab Four can take you back to a time and make you feel as if you’re listening to the real deal. It truly was a great performance last Thursday night.

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 