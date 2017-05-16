Gary Lambert: Time Warp for Baby Boomers — Eric Burdon Rocks Libbey Bowl

On May 6 at the Libbey Bowl, baby boomers (plus a few Generation Xers) rocked on their feet to Eric Burdon’s “Don’t Bring Me Down.”

Cries of, “He’s a legend!” cemented the loyal connection between geriatric fans and the ageless performer. The 1960s revisited.

Nostalgic vibes of peace, love and rock-and-roll permeated the gritty blues of the “British Invasion” master.

Songs such as “House of the Rising Sun” and “Monterey” gave substantiation to his 1994 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Burdon and The Animals reigned from 1963 to 1969. They all went their own way (with an occasional regroup) except Burdon, whose career continued to shine throughout the decades. “’Til Your River Runs Dry” is his latest creative release. It’s full of cerebral, spiritual lyrics and funky, unexpected sounds.

The band recently received a facelift. New band members include Dave Allen on keyboard, Johnzo West as lead guitar, Dustin Koester as the drummer, Justin Andres on bass, Rueben Salinas on saxophone and Evan Mackey on trombone.

The concert was punctuated by a surprise birthday cake for the master. His lovely wife, Mariana, presented it along with a celebrated glass of champagne as the audience joined in a heartfelt "Happy Birthday" chant.

All 900-plus concertgoers prove the British Invasion isn’t going anywhere soon.

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.