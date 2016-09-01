Gary Lambert: Jackson Browne Conquers Again

He came, he conquered and then he left.

Jackson Browne came to the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles last Friday and gave the audience what they wanted — pure Jackson Browne for more than three hours and with no opening acts by any other performers, just Jackson with a setlist of 23 songs and one intermission.

The reason I say he conquered is the fact that he is a true professional at his craft and a perfectionist at what he does. I’ve seen his concerts three or four times. The sound check and stage are always in place, and the amplifiers, microphones and volume are always pitch perfect. The proof is in the accomplishments that he has made, and they are many.

In 2004, Browne was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, and in 2007, the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Again in 2004, he received an honorary doctorate of music from Occidental College in Los Angeles for “a remarkable musical career that has successfully combined an intensely combined personal artistry with a broader vision of social justice.”

He’s been doing this for more than five decades with 18 million albums being sold just in the United States alone, and not to mention how many he has sold worldwide.

Browne certainly has not disappointed his fans during the past 50 years, and he didn’t disappoint his fans last Friday night at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre, with a cool summer evening and a sold-out house — Jackson conquers again!

In closing, I would like to share that what made this evening special for me was the fact that the Vina Robles Amphitheatre is a wonderful place for a concert, a great alternative for Santa Barbara concertgoers. With an amphitheater less than half the size of the Santa Barbara Bowl, it gives everyone a great view. Plus, you can bring a blanket, have a glass of wine and enjoy the night.

It's just a short trip up the coast for an amazing getaway to the county of San Luis Obispo, in Paso Robles wine country.

Setlist

» 1. Rock Me on the Water

» 2. Just Say Yeah

» 3. Fountain of Sorrow

» 4. The Long Way Around

» 5. Call It a Loan

» 6. I’m Alive

» 7. For Everyman

» 8. Walls and Doors

» 9. For a Dancer

» 10. Doctor My Eyes

» 11. The Birds of St. Marks

» 12. Your Bright Baby Blues

» 13. Which Side

» 14. These Days

» 15. Somebody’s Baby

» 16. Boulevard

» 17. Redneck Friend

» 18. The Barricades of Heaven

» 19. Late for the Sky

» 20. In the Shape of a Heart

» 21. The Pretender

» 22. Running on Empty

» 23. Take It Easy

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.