Gary Lambert: KANSAS Still Has What It Takes to Rock

KANSAS killed it last Saturday night at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, and showed they still have what it takes to rock an audience.

After having a legendary career spanning more than four decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands.

In 2014 with the absence of lead singer Steve Walsh, and deciding to retire from the band, the fate of KANSAS was unclear, so when keyboardist Ronnie Platt caught wind of this he saw a chance and went for it, bringing new life into the band, which was apparent at Vina Robles Amphitheatre this last week.

KANSAS released their debut album in 1974 and went on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide, and composing a catalogue that includes 15 studio albums and five live albums.

Five of the albums went gold and three platinum, with the hit song “Carry On Wayward Son” continuing to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and “Dust In the Wind” having been played on the radio more than three million times.

In 2016, KANSAS released its first studio album in 15 years — The Prelude Implicit — which is getting rave reviews for its music and creativity.

The band is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, keyboardist David Manion, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams who have kept the legacy alive and well.

In closing, KANSAS showed they have what it takes; like a fine bottle of wine, they keep getting better and better. In saying that, I raised my glass of wine in honor of KANSAS on a wonderful summer evening that won’t soon be forgotten.

Setlist



1. On the Other Side

2. Point of Know Return

3. Can I Tell You

4. What’s on My Mind

5. The Wall

6. All I Wanted

7. Hold On

8. Dust in the Wind

9. Opus Insert

10. Icarus-Borne on Wings of Steel

11. Paradox

12. Play the Game Tonight

13. Summer

14. Fight Fire With Fire

15. Miracles Out of Nowhere

Encore:

16. Carry On Wayward Son

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.