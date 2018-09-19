Wednesday, September 19 , 2018, 12:42 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Gary Lambert: KANSAS Still Has What It Takes to Rock

KANSAS show Click to view larger
KANSAS plays at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles. (Gary Lambert photo)
By Gary Lambert, Noozhawk Contributor | @NoozhawkNews | September 19, 2018 | 9:34 a.m.

KANSAS killed it last Saturday night at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, and showed they still have what it takes to rock an audience.

After having a legendary career spanning more than four decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands.  

KANSAS show
Lead Singer Ronnie Platt (Gary Lambert photo)

In 2014 with the absence of lead singer Steve Walsh, and deciding to retire from the band, the fate of KANSAS was unclear, so when keyboardist Ronnie Platt caught wind of this he saw a chance and went for it, bringing new life into the band, which was apparent at Vina Robles Amphitheatre this last week.

KANSAS released their debut album in 1974 and went on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide, and composing a catalogue that includes 15 studio albums and five live albums.

Five of the albums went gold and three platinum, with the hit song “Carry On Wayward Son” continuing to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and “Dust In the Wind” having been played on the radio more than three million times.

In 2016, KANSAS released its first studio album in 15 years — The Prelude Implicit — which is getting rave reviews for its music and creativity.

The band is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, keyboardist David Manion, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams who have kept the legacy alive and well.

In closing, KANSAS showed they have what it takes; like a fine bottle of wine, they keep getting better and better. In saying that, I raised my glass of wine in honor of KANSAS on a wonderful summer evening that won’t soon be forgotten.

Setlist
 
 1.  On the Other Side
 2.  Point of Know Return
 3.  Can I Tell You
 4.  What’s on My Mind
 5.  The Wall
 6.  All I Wanted
 7.  Hold On
 8.  Dust in the Wind
 9.  Opus Insert
10. Icarus-Borne on Wings of Steel
11. Paradox
12. Play the Game Tonight
13. Summer
14. Fight Fire With Fire
15. Miracles Out of Nowhere
Encore:
16. Carry On Wayward Son

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.

KANSAS show Click to view larger
David Ragsdale and Zak Rizvi (Gary Lambert photo)

