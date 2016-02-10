Gary Lambert: Sandal-Clad Robert Cray Transports Audiences at Chumash Casino Resort

Robert Cray made his way to the Chumash Casino Resort a few weeks back Jan. 21, 2016, with a full house and enthusiastic fans.

Cray began to perform with his four piece band to many cheers, appearing with a nice casual look with his shirt tails out and sandals on his feet.

With a relaxed look of confidence, he began the show, and before you knew it he got lost in his music, going into another world and taking the audience with him.

His band was tight and it appeared there was not a particular set list, but who cares — good tunes are good tunes.

He's such a beautiful artist, so gifted with his hands and phrasing on the the guitar.

If I was going to rate Cray, I would give him a five star performance and would see him again in a heartbeat if he ever comes back to Santa Barbara.

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.