Gary Lambert: United We Rock Tour Comes In with a Bang, Goes Out with a Fizzle

On June 25 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, the United We Rock Tour 2017 came to town, starring Don Felder, STYX and REO Speedwagon.

First to perform was the legendary Felder, starting off with a bang while playing many of his hit songs, as well as songs he co-wrote during the time he was with the Eagles, including the likes of “Lyin’ Eyes, One of These Night,” "I Can’t Tell You Why,” "New Kid in Town,” “Victim of Love” and his biggest hit of all time, "Hotel California.”

Being a concert photographer for more than 45 years, and seeing many concerts in my day, I would have to say Felder is one of the best performers I’ve seen in a long time, putting on a phenomenal performance.

Hearing him play is a privilege and a joy. You can tell that he is actually enjoying the concert as much as his audience, and you can see that he truly has passion for what he does. Plus, the members of his amazingly talented band are absolutely outstanding alongside him.

He's a hard act to follow. From the time he steps onto the stage to the last song that he performs, Felder does not disappoint his audience. Being the opening act, it was amazing, with Felder coming out with a bang and giving everyone an adrenaline rush. He had the crowd on their feet the entire time. Wow!

There was no set list of songs, but I would estimate 12 to 15 songs were performed.

Thank you, Don Felder, for showing us what rock-'n'-roll is all about. You did steal the show at the United We Rock concert at Vina Robles.

Next to perform was STYX. They kept the adrenaline rush moving throughout the night, playing many of their hits better than ever, including "Too Much Time on My Hands,” “Gone, Gone, Gone,” “Come Sail Away,” "Blue Collar Man,” “Rockin the Paradise” and many more. The band seemed to be tighter than ever, and appeared to be having pure fun on stage. No matter where you looked, there was some kind of action going on. STYX always seems to deliver a great show, and this performance seemed to take things to another level.

As a bonus for the night, STYX announced a new album, The Mission, that went on sale June 16. It's the first record of all-new material since 2003, and it’s getting fantastic reviews.

Last to perform was REO Speedwagon, closing the concert with a fizzle. Unfortunately, they did not have the spark that STYX or Don Felder. Lead singer Kevin Cronin came down with laryngitis, and it was mentioned by REO Speedwagon that they had made some changes to the original songs being performed.

Whatever the case, it didn’t go well with the audience. Of course, there’s always the diehard REO Speedwagon fans and groupies. It just seemed as if many of the lullabies songs were performed, and fewer of the hard-hitting songs were sung.

Some of the songs that were performed were “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Take It On the Run,” “Time for Me to Fly” and “Keep on Loving You.”

I’m sure it was just an off night for REO Speedwagon and that Cronin will get his voice back soon and they will play their original songs without altering them. Let’s hope they're back on track soon as the United We Rock tour is still in its early stages.

Still, with nearly 4½ hours of rock-'n'-roll, the audience got their money's worth. What a great night of music!

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.