Review: Composer Gary Malkin Shares the Power of Music to Heal at VNHC ‘PHorum’

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care honors the work of Noozhawk and other media during recent disasters with its 110 Percent Award

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care hosted its fifth annual “PHorum, Perspectives in Healthcare” conference and keynote on March 14 at the Lobero Theatre.

Though Santa Barbara is a small city, “PHorum” being named the Visiting Nurses Association of America’s 2018 ElevatingHOME Program of the Year testifies to VNHC’s significance in end-of-life care at the national level.

For VNHC’s 110th anniversary of providing end-of-life care and support to families in the community, the organization gave the 110 Percent Award to local media for coverage of recent disasters.

Journalists have been our undersung heroes, keeping us all informed — in some cases at their own peril, whether from being in harm’s way or by providing super-human round-the-clock coverage.

Awardees included Carpinteria Coastal View News, Edhat Santa Barbara, KEYT/KKFX/KCOY, the Montecito Journal, Noozhawk, the Pacific Coast Business Times, Rincon Broadcasting (K-LITE, KTMS, KTYD, La Musical, Old School and Radio Bronco), the Santa Barbara Independent and the Santa Barbara News-Press.

Due applause followed the keynote presentation by Emmy Award-winning composer Gary Malkin titled “Graceful Passages: Comfort and Renewal after Loss.”

Situated on the stage under a massive screen displaying inspirational quotes were a lectern, a grand piano, a guitar and two harps.

Malkin, a prodigy from a family of nonmusicians, enjoyed a successful career in screen composing, scoring thousands of commercials, film and television shows, including Unsolved Mysteries, 587 episodes of which aired from 1987 to 2002.

He opened with a clip from the 1962 film The Miracle Worker, which tells the story of Anne Sullivan, the teacher of Helen Keller.

Malkin said that as a young boy he realized the power of music to influence feeling when he saw the “water pump scene” when Keller connects with language, sound, the concrete world and those around her for the first time.

Audible sniffling throughout the Lobero ensued. It’s powerful cinema, and Malkin’s right — the music is impactful.

An entertaining career overview included a photo of a pinstripe-suited piano solo at age 7 for his brother’s bar mitzvah and a turning-point performance at age 18 in Fiddler on the Roof at Interlochen Center for the Arts.

Fiddler was when Malkin said he appreciated his own cultural ancestry and became aware of the passing of generations and our connection with others across time.

He said a transformative piano improvisation in San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral at the 1998 State of the World Forum began a journey that led him away from externally motivated professional pursuits to the heart-centered work that brought him to the VNHC conference.

He co-created “Graceful Passages,” a musical work that offers emotional and spiritual support to patients, caregivers and families facing critical illness and end of life.

For this keynote address, Malkin aptly — gracefully even — married his work as a “messenger of the power of the arts to [advance] health and wellness” to the current state of our beleaguered community in the wake of disaster upon disaster.

Musical performances enriched images on the screen, illustrated his career and personal transformation, and shared a moving song written for his sister’s passing transition.

The power of music to heal and transform was woven into every aspect of the talk — stories of personal and professional change, insight into the healing power of music, and messages of hope that Santa Barbara can come to terms with the reality that “we are not in control and transform our loss into grace and gratitude.”

After a moving video about one couple served by VNHC, Malkin introduced VNHC’s musical therapy team, Stefana Dadas and Jeanne Martin, who spoke and performed on guitar and harp, respectively.

The evening closed with a guest appearance by local singer-songwriter Jason Parras and an uplifting sing-along of his new ode to his hometown, “When Everything Falls Apart We Come Together.”

— Noozhawk contributor and local arts critic Judith Smith-Meyer is a round-the-clock appreciator of the creative act. She can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are her own.