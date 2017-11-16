Gary Oldman to Get Film Festival’s Modern Master Award

Gary Oldman is set to receive the Maltin Modern Master Award at the 33rd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the festival announced on Wednesday.

Oldman will be honored for his longstanding contributions to the film industry culminating with Focus Features’ Darkest Hour.

Leonard Maltin, for whom the award was recently renamed, will return for his 27th year to moderate the evening. The award will be presented on Friday, Feb. 2, at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre.

“Gary Oldman has dazzled audiences for decades with an array of brilliant performances,” said Maltin. “With Darkest Hour, he has once again proven that he is a force to be reckoned with, and a true master of his craft."

Darkest Hour takes place during the early days of World War II, as the fate of Western Europe hangs on the newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Oldman), who must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler, or fight on against incredible odds.

Directed by Joe Wright from a screenplay by Anthony McCarten, the film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, and Stephen Dillane. Darkest Hour is in theaters Nov. 22.

The Modern Master Award was established in 1995 and is the highest accolade presented by SBIFF.

Created to honor an individual who has enriched our culture through accomplishments in the motion picture industry, it was re-named the Maltin Modern Master Award in 2015 in honor of long-time SBIFF moderator and renowned film critic Maltin.

Past recipients include Denzel Washington, Michael Keaton, Bruce Dern, Ben Affleck, Christopher Plummer, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, Cate Blanchett, Will Smith, George Clooney and Peter Jackson.



The 33rd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from Wednesday, Jan. 31 through Feb. 10.



For more information, and to buy tickets, festival passes and packages, visit www.sbiff.org.

An acclaimed presence in motion pictures for 30 years, Oldman is regarded as one of the foremost actors of his generation.

He is known for his iconic characterizations of Sirius Black (Harry Potter’s godfather), Commissioner Jim Gordon (Batman/Bruce Wayne’s crime-fighting partner), Dracula, Beethoven, Pontius Pilate, Lee Harvey Oswald and George Smiley.

The latter portrayal, in Tomas Alfredson’s Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, brought him accolades worldwide including BAFTA Award, British Independent Film Award, European Film Award, and Academy Award nominations for Best Actor.



In 2011, he was honored with the Empire Awards’ Icon Award for Achievement and with a Career Tribute at the Gotham Independent Film Awards. At the 2014 London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, he was honored with the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.



The UK native has starred in 13 movies that have opened in the No. 1 position at the box office.

As part of the two most successful franchises in movie history, he was in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, directed by Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates, respectively; and Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.

Oldman’s acting career began in 1979, and for several years he worked exclusively in the theater; from 1985 through 1989, he alternated film work with stage work at London’s Royal Court Theatre.

— Jackson Gibbon for Santa Barbara International Film Festival.