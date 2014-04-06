Gary Reisenweber of Santa Barbara, 1942-2014

Posted on April 6, 2014 | 11:20 p.m.

Source: Oliver Reisenweber

On March 17, 2014, Gary Reisenweber passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by close friends and family. He was born in Britton, South Dakota, on July 20, 1942, lived on his family’s farm and attended Kidder School, until 1953 when he moved with his family to Santa Ana, California, during the winter months.

He attended Santa Ana High School, where he played the cello in the orchestra and competed in high jump. He earned a degree in Business Administration from Humboldt State College, where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity. He was stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia, while in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

In Santa Barbara, he resided in his home on Mountain Drive for more than 40 years, losing his house in the 2008 Tea Fire and subsequently rebuilding it.

He was a small business owner for several years and was an active member of the Lions Club, the Masons and the Santa Barbara VA. He spent the last 20 years as a driving instructor for Steve Morris Defensive Driving, which he did until the time of his death. He was an avid coin and stamp collector and enjoyed working in his yard.

Gary was the best father a son could have. He gave his son, Oliver, unconditional love and support; he was also his absolute best friend and roommate. The kindest, most reliable father and man, Gary could make anyone smile. He warmed any room with his kind, genuine voice along with his sweet smile. He loved his job and was always so passionate about teaching each and every one of his students.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and Mervin Reisenweber. He is survived by his son, Oliver Reisenweber; his sister, Ruth (Jeff) Campbell; and his niece, Serene (Liberty) Partridge, and nephew, Bo (Wendy) Campbell, all living in the Santa Barbara area.

A celebration of life will be held for Gary from 2:30 to 5 p.m. April 26 at 320 E. Mountain Drive, Santa Barbara 93108.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gary Reisenweber Memorial and mailed to 212 E. Mountain Drive, Santa Barbara 93108.