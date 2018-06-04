Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:49 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Acclaimed Filipino Singer Gary Valenciano to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | January 13, 2014 | 2:05 p.m.

Gary Valenciano
Gary Valenciano

Gary Valenciano, an award-winning singer/songwriter who has become the Philippines’ premier recording artist, will perform the hits from his highly decorated career at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

Tickets for the show are $45, $55 and $65.

Valenciano, who’s known to his fans as “Gary V,” has released 28 albums in North America and Asia since he first entered the Philippines’ music scene as a teenager in 1983. He has won 11 Awit Awards — the Philippines’ equivalent of a Grammy Award — for Best Male Recording.

In addition to critical acclaim, Valenciano achieved multi-Platinum status on numerous albums, including his 2001 release Revive, which went sextuple-Platinum.

His most popular songs include "Di Bale Na Lang" ("Never mind"), "Eto Na Naman" ("Here we go again"), "Sana Maulit Muli" ("I wish it could happen again"), "Natutulog Ba Ang Diyos?" ("Does God sleep?"), "Gaya ng Dati" ("Just like before"), "Pasko Na, Sinta Ko" ("It's already Christmas my love") and "Narito" ("Here").

In his recordings and live appearances, Valenciano has performed with some of the most popular musicians in the industry, including Smokey Robinson, Brian McKnight, Kool & the Gang, Menudo with Ricky Martin and many others.

He started his career as a lean, lanky 18-year-old whose dance moves and vocal prowess drew comparisons to Michael Jackson and Al Jarreau, respectively. Don’t miss an opportunity to see this versatile international talent make a rare local appearance in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

