Gas-Line Break Closes Downtown Santa Barbara Street

First block of West Canon Perdido Street shut down after construction crews severe line

Emergency crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a natural gas-line break downtown, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The 2-inch natural gas line was severed at about 4 p.m. by a construction crew working at a project on the 900 block of Chapala Street, firefighters said.

The first block of West Canon Perdido Street was shut down for an unknown period while workers from the Southern California Gas Co. repaired the line.

"The situation is under control, but avoid this area if possible while crews work to repair the line," fire officials said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.