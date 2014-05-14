Gas-Line Break Prompts Evacuations in Santa Barbara

A natural-gas line break prompted evacuations and the shut down of some stores at the Five Points Shopping Center in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m., and officials reported a break in a 2-inch line near the CVS store.

Fire crews were on scene, and personnel from the Southern California Gas Co. were called in to assess and repair the damage.

"Cautionary evacuations" were under way, officials said.

Fire officials reported that the leak was capped at about 11:15 a.m., and all businesses were able to reopen.

