Gas Explosion Damages 2 Condos Off Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara

No injuries reported in blast, which reportedly happened as one resident started to light a stove

A gas explosion damaged the kitchens of two adjacent condominiums off Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara on Sunday evening after an occupant in one of the units started to light a stove.

At about 6:45 p.m., crews from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Barbara fire departments responded to the incident in the 1200 block of Stonecreek Road, across from Elings Park.

The explosion did not appear to injure anyone, county Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the explosion extended to the apartment next door, causing minor to moderate damage to the kitchens in both units.

Zaniboni said it was not yet known whether any residents would be displaced by the damage.

He added that personnel from Southern California Gas and the American Red Cross were on the scene.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.