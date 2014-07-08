Gas Leak Forces Temporary Evacuation in Santa Maria

A gas leak forced the evacuation early Tuesday of about 150 residents in the nearby Rancho Gardens housing complex in Santa Maria.

Police and fire crews were called about 2:30 a.m. to a gas-line leak at 1503 N. McClelland St.

Battalion chief/fire marshal Ed Hadfield said in a news release that it appears there was damage to the main gas line leading into the complex that resulted from an intentional act, although he didn't elaborate.

He said about 150 residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Gas company personnel responded and shut down all sources of potential ignition in multiple units within Rancho Garden. Once the leak was under control, the residents were allowed to return to their units.

