Highway 246 in Santa Ynez Reopens After Gas Leak

A gas line struck during construction work near the Chumash Casino Resort prompted authorities to shut down part of Highway 246 for more than six hours Monday.

The incident was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. and the road remained closed more than six hours later, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch reports. The road reopened around 6 p.m., the CHP said.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent two fire engines plus a battalion chief, Capt. David Sadecki said Monday afternoon.

Crews shut down Highway 246 between Edison Street and Cuesta Street as a precaution, after earlier considering a larger closure.

Sadecki said the incident began when a worker using a backhoe nicked a 3-inch gas line.

Southern California Gas Co. crews were called to the scene to repair the broke pipeline.

The casino remained open during the incident, Sadecki added.

Gas Company spokeswoman Anne Silva said it was a “pretty involved job” to make the repairs.

While the specifics of this case weren’t known, she said, it served as an example of the inconvenience that can happen if people do not confirm the location of underground pipelines before beginning to dig.

Gas Company officials urge people to make an Underground Service Alert by calling 811 two business days before digging to have utility-owned pipelines serving the property marked free of charge.

“It’s always a good reminder to call before you dig,” Silva said.

