Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:40 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Highway 246 in Santa Ynez Reopens After Gas Leak

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 6:34 p.m. | January 19, 2015 | 12:33 p.m.

A gas line struck during construction work near the Chumash Casino Resort prompted authorities to shut down part of Highway 246 for more than six hours Monday.

The incident was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. and the road remained closed more than six hours later, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch reports. The road reopened around 6 p.m., the CHP said.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent two fire engines plus a battalion chief, Capt. David Sadecki said Monday afternoon.

Crews shut down Highway 246 between Edison Street and Cuesta Street as a precaution, after earlier considering a larger closure.

Sadecki said the incident began when a worker using a backhoe nicked a 3-inch gas line.

Southern California Gas Co. crews were called to the scene to repair the broke pipeline. 

The casino remained open during the incident, Sadecki added.

Gas Company spokeswoman Anne Silva said it was a “pretty involved job” to make the repairs. 

While the specifics of this case weren’t known, she said, it served as an example of the inconvenience that can happen if people do not confirm the location of underground pipelines before beginning to dig. 

Gas Company officials urge people to make an Underground Service Alert by calling  811 two business days before digging to have utility-owned pipelines serving the property marked free of charge. 

“It’s always a good reminder to call before you dig,” Silva said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 