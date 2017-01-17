Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:57 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations Near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

City crew working on a water line apparently damaged the 2-inch pipeline

Evacuations were ordered Tuesday after a work crew damaged a natural gas line, causing a leak near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Click to view larger
Evacuations were ordered Tuesday after a work crew damaged a natural gas line, causing a leak near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 17, 2017 | 1:38 p.m.

A ruptured natural gas line prompted evacuations and disrupted traffic Tuesday in the area of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

As of 1:30 p.m., the 2-inch main was still leaking, although officials were close to having it shut down, according to Battalion Chief Mike DePonce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

A city crew working on a water line at Alamar Avenue and Junipero Street damaged the line at about 10:30 a.m., De Ponce said.

“It was marked, they knew it was in the area, but there apparently was a miscalculation,” De Ponce said.

Some 50 residents of a nearby building were directed to shelter in place, De Ponce said, and about 15 people from another building were evacuated.

Traffic was being rerouted away from the incident in the busy neighborhood near the hospital.

Southern California Gas Co. crews were on scene, and were hopeful of stopping the leak by 2 p.m., De Ponce said.

No fire or injuries were reported.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 