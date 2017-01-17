Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations Near Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

A ruptured natural gas line prompted evacuations and disrupted traffic Tuesday in the area of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

As of 1:30 p.m., the 2-inch main was still leaking, although officials were close to having it shut down, according to Battalion Chief Mike DePonce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

A city crew working on a water line at Alamar Avenue and Junipero Street damaged the line at about 10:30 a.m., De Ponce said.

“It was marked, they knew it was in the area, but there apparently was a miscalculation,” De Ponce said.

Some 50 residents of a nearby building were directed to shelter in place, De Ponce said, and about 15 people from another building were evacuated.

Traffic was being rerouted away from the incident in the busy neighborhood near the hospital.

Southern California Gas Co. crews were on scene, and were hopeful of stopping the leak by 2 p.m., De Ponce said.

No fire or injuries were reported.

