Gas Leak Shuts Down Westside Santa Barbara Street

A Westside Santa Barbara street was shut down Tuesday after a natural gas line was damaged by a work crew, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The incident occurred at about 11:45 a.m. in the 500 block of West Sola Street, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

A drain-rooter company apparently nicked a natural-gas distribution line in the street, causing the leak, Mercado said.

Southern California Gas Co. personnel were on scene and awaiting a repair crew, Mercado said, adding that the 500 block of West Sola was shut down by police.

Residents in the area were told to either evacuate or shelter in place, Mercado said, and fire crews were monitoring “to make sure we’re not getting close to that flammable range for natural gas,” Mercado said.

