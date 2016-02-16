Gas-Line Break Shuts Lower State Street in Santa Barbara

Traffic was shut down and nearby buildings were evacuated Tuesday after a natural gas-line break on lower State Street in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. to the area of State and Yanonali Street, according to fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

Barricades were posted on streets in the area stopped vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and nearby buildings were evacuated, de Ponce said.

Railroad traffic also was halted in the area, which is near the Amtrak station, while crews worked to stop the leak.

The break was caused by a construction crew working in the area that severed 1.5-inch service line, de Ponce said.

Southern California Gas Co. crews were on scene, de Ponce said at 12:20, but they had to call in another crew to assist in shutting down the leak.

He estimated it would be another 25 minutes before that crew arrived.

"It’s a total holding pattern," de Ponce said. "The line runs underneath the sidewalk, so that complicates shutting off the leak."

Crew were able to finally shut down the leak at about 1:30 p.m.

