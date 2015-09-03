Gas-Line Break Shuts Down Streets, Prompts Evacuations in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

Advice

Several streets in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone were shut down Thursday afternoon after a construction crew severed a natural-gas line.

The incident began at about 4:30 p.m. when the crew, which was removing a tree trunk, struck a 2.5-inch gas line at 24 E. Mason Street, said Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Fire crews evacuated nearby buildings, and shut down that block of Mason Street, as well as nearby sections of Anacapa and Helena streets, Mercado said.

State Street and Cabrillo Boulevard remained open.

Southern California Gas Co. crews were called in, and were attempting to crimp the line to stop of the flow of gas.

If that wasn't successful, Mercado said, they would have to shut down the main line, which could affect gas supplies to buildings in the area.

At 6:30 p.m., Mercado said he thought it could be another hour before the line was shut down.

Firefighters remained on scene as a precaution, conducting atmospheric monitoring to ensure the gas didn’t reach explosive levels, Mercado said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .