Workers Break Gas Main on Santa Barbara Eastside

Santa Barbara City firefighters briefly evacuated 20 people out of homes near Montecito and Soledad streets after SoCal Gas Company workers accidentally caused a break in a six-inch gas main.

The gas company was doing work in the area with a trenched-out area and somehow the line got cut from workers' equipment, Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce said.

A resident in the area alerted authorities after hearing the high-pitched hissing noise of the leak.

Two engines and a truck responded to the scene to pull a protective hose line, since active gas leaks have the potential for a large fire, de Ponce said.

Firefighters briefly evacuated nearby residents and the gas company workers were able to stop the leak after about 10 minutes, he said.

Residents were then allowed back into their homes around 2:15 p.m.

