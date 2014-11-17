Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:10 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

Gas Prices Dip Below $3 at Some Stations in Santa Barbara County

Trends show prices could continue to fall for the foreseeable future

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 17, 2014 | 9:17 p.m.

Gasoline prices have fallen below $3 per gallon at some Santa Barbara County pumps, and that number could continue dropping at least through December.

A handful of South Coast stations are pricing regular retail gasoline at just under $3, with many others hovering just above that mark, according to GasBuddy.com data.

On Monday in Santa Barbara, stations selling regular gas at $2.99 per gallon included American Fuel at 2234 De la Vina St. and Educated Car Wash at 3735 State St.

A couple of Goleta locations, including Valero at 5661 Calle Real, also dropped to $2.99, along with Conserv Fuel at 801 E. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.

Drivers saw even lower prices in the North County, where three Santa Maria stations priced regular gas at $2.95, including Foods Co at 1493 S. Broadway and two Arco locations on Donovan and Blosser roads.

The average Santa Barbara price lingered at $3.20 per gallon — down 39 cents from last month’s average of $3.60 and 45 cents from this time last year, data showed.

Drivers happily waited in line at Valero on Monday, enjoying a drop that differed greatly from the highest month of average prices seen this year — $4.34 per gallon back in April.

Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, said drivers across the country were reaping the benefits of Saudi oil companies and others in the Middle East that cut crude oil prices, possibly because of a boom in U.S. petroleum production.

While oil prices are typically higher in spring and summer, when folks do most of their traveling, DeHaan said this year’s decrease has shocked almost everyone.

“Gas prices are very cyclical,” he told Noozhawk. “The degree of the decline is what’s more of a surprise. Kind of a myth buster to everyone saying gas prices go up for the holidays. It certainly could hold until at least mid December.”

Santa Barbara and California still trail the national average of $2.89 per gallon — the lowest mark since Dec. 2, 2010, according to Triple A.

DeHaan said prices could remain low for most of 2015, although he stopped short of a guarantee.

“That’s still kind of a developing story,” he said. “We really don’t know where the bottom is. Prices should continue to move lower, perhaps not every day. The overall trend should remain lower.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 