Gathering Space an Emotional Healing Source for Storm Victims

In light of the devastating events that occurred during Tuesday’s mudslide, Hospice of Santa Barbara is providing counseling services to individuals and families who may be struggling during this difficult time.

In addition to collaborating with schools, first responders, governmental agencies and the Red Cross, Hospice of Santa Barbara is providing a Community Gathering Space for those in need of support as they process the week's tragic events.

The gathering space will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Jan. 19.

Trained counselors will be on hand at Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra Ste. 100, and will be available to discuss families’ experiences with the natural disaster.

Counselors also provide consultations on Hospice of Santa Barbara’s short- and long-term counseling services.

All community members are welcome to come to the gathering space, share their experiences, and work through their feelings about the devastation, Hospice of Santa Barbara said.

“We have a long road ahead of us, but Hospice of Santa Barbara is dedicated to helping the community heal, one day at a time,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO.

Hospice of Santa Barbara said all its services are offered to individuals and families free of charge, and are available in Spanish.



For more information, call 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Caitlin Trude for Hospice of Santa Barbara.