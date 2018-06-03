Gaucho Men Welcome San Diego State and Fresno State to UCSB Friday and Saturday

Tennis

The UCSB men play their first home matches of the season this week, taking on San Diego State tomorrow at 1:30 and Fresno State, Saturday at noon. Both matches will be played at the Rec Cen courts on Mesa Road.

The Gauchos are currently 1-1 on the year with a win over no. 40 SMU and a loss to no. 5 USC at the ITA National Kick Off Classic in LA last weekend.

Traditionally, SDSU has been a tough test for the Gauchos with numerous, down to the wire, 4-3 results over the years. Last season, the UCSB men caught the Aztecs on 'holiday' in Hawaii and rolled to a 7-0 win. I seriously doubt things will be so easy in the Gaucho's home opener tomorrow.

Saturday's noon match with Fresno State will definitely be tough as the Bulldogs head into Santa Barbara with a clean 6-0 record!