Gaucho Police Officers Receive Active Shooter Training From SBTactical

SBTactical, a local veteran-owned and -operated business, is proud to have worked with the UC Santa Barbara Police Department for the fifth year in a row for their annual active shooter response training.

SBTactical continues to be thoroughly impressed with the progression of preparedness the university is dedicated to, says SBTactical owner Jon Parra.

“They have really stayed the tip of the spear and ahead of some of the even larger agencies that are out there with some of the new tactics, techniques and procedures that are happening,” he says

SBTactical is a national law enforcement and professional distributor of iCOMBAT equipment, and it is dedicated to supporting law enforcement agencies with the most effective active shooter training equipment available.

SBTactical’s approach to training is centered on the principle of replicating real world conditions as opposed to simulating them. Training local law enforcement in the Santa Barbara community has been a true honor for this local business.

Along with the campus police department on location, other first responders were active on the scene, such as the local fire department and EMTs.

While the police department is there to secure the area and go after the shooter, they are also integrating better ways to bring in the fire department in order to get medical attention quicker to shooting victims.

“Having these departments improves the actual active shooter experience seeing that they would be working with these agencies in a real situation, so the collaboration between these departments definitely enhances the reality of what they are training for,” Parra says.

The equipment and training SBTactical uses derives from a training platform that closely resembles laser tag. SBTactical took that concept and introduced it to the law enforcement arena.

The business has since become the national distributor of this life-saving training equipment. SBTactical is the only authorized distributor of this equipment for the law enforcement and professional training community.

SBTactical’s mobile training program and trailer serves as transportable storage for their equipment, giving them access to work with agencies, not only in Santa Barbara but across the country.

SBTactical is honored to continue to work with the UCSBPD. SBTactical continues to be satisfied with the progression and involvement seen from the local university law enforcement. SBTactical is strongly looking forward to working with them in the future as it will benefit the surrounding community at large.

To learn more about SBTactical and the services it provides, visit sbtactical.com, where you can also check out training video footage and photos. SBTactical is also on Facebook.

— Christina Markos represents SBTactical.