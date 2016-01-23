Gaucho Swimmers Sweep Pacific; Women edged by UC Davis

Swimming

The UC Santa Barbara men's and women's swimming teams dominated old rival Pacific on Saturday, with the women scoring a 157-96 victory and the men posting a 166-96 win.

The Gaucho women fought a tough battle in Davis but fell just short, with the final score 154-140.

"Both genders took control of the Pacific meet early on and didn't back off," said Coach Matt Macedo. "We had some dominating performances and that kind of depth is what we used against Davis. The team is tired and is looking forward to some rest as we approach our final dual match next weekend and our conference championships next month."

The Gaucho women started the domination against Pacific with a one-two finish in the 200 medley relay. Matt Drum (9:41.92) and Logan Hotchkiss (9:43.87) got momentum rolling for the men, taking first and second in the 1000 freestyle.

The women took control of the 200 freestyle, sweeping the first four spots in the event. Meghan Bicomong (1:53.76) led the pack, followed by Hope Curran (1:54.34) in second, Hollace Barden (1:54.86) in third, and Leanne Sun (1:56.23) in fourth.

The men followed suit, taking the top four spots in the 200 free.. Dylan Kubick (1:41.02) touched first, followed by Eric Vanbrocklin (1:41.03), Eddie Sanchez (1:41.98), and Clayton Young (1:42.39).

Cheyenne Low (55.94) claimed the top spot in the women's 100 backstroke, followed by Julia Mikota (57.24) in second and Elizabeth Pulido (58.24) in third.

Billy Mullis (50.32) took home his first individual win of the day in the men's 100 backstroke.

Katie Records (1:04.39) led a Gaucho one-two-three finish in the women's 100 breaststroke, followed by Charis Hoppe (1:04.86) and Alyssa Shew (1:06.05).

Madison Tedesco (2:08.45) led off for the women in the 200 butterfly, with Nicole Gautreau (2:12.58) in second.

The UCSB men delivered another round of top-four finishes in the men's 200 butterfly, with Chris Nolan (1:51.73) sealing first, Michael Wang (1:53.88) second, Kevin Mendoza (1:54.61) third, and Andy Lau (1:55.06) fourth.

Mikota (23.85) and Mason Tittle (21.03) each found the wall first for the 50 freestyle heats. Lauren Vosseler followed her second place 50 freestyle finish with a victory in the 100 freestyle, coming in at 51.54.

Mikota (2:04.38) recorded her second individual win of the day in the 200 backstroke. Alyssa Shew continued the momentum with a win in the 200 breaststroke (2:20.49), followed by Simon Wong's (2:05.30) first place win in the men's heat.

Records (5:01.56) recorded a personal-best time and second win of the day in the 500 freestyle. The men's heat featured the third top four placement finish of the day. Leading the pack was Vanbrocklin (4:34.90), followed by Drum (4:43.06), Hotchkiss (4:46.68), and Nolan (4:46.75).

Kevin Mendoza (50.26) found the wall first in the men's 100 butterfly, followed by Wang (50.39) in second.

Alyssa Shew (2:06.91) and Dylan Kubick (1:51.64) ended the individual events with wins in the 200 IM.

The Gaucho team finished strong with a win in the women's 400 freestyle relay (3:30.88) and a second place finish in the men's (3:03.97).

The Gaucho women fought long and hard but ultimately came up 14 points short against the Aggies.

UCSB got off to a good start with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:42.83). Records (1:53.43) kept the momentum going with a first place finish in the 200 freestyle, winning the event in just one one-hundredth of a second.

Low (56.12) followed with a win in the 100 backstroke, edging out Davis' swimmer by less than a tenth of a second.

The tight finishes continued as Hoppe (1:04.49) edged out her opponent in the 100 breaststroke by one one-hundredth of a second.

The Gaucho sprinters, Vosseler (23.70) and Mikota (23.90), took home one-two for the UCSB women in the 50 freestyle. Vosseler (51.24) sealed another win in the 100 freestyle.

Records (2:18.58) brought home another win for the Gauchos in the 200 breaststroke. Shew (2:19.64) followed in second.

The Gaucho women ended the day with a first-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (3:25.22).