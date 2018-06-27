Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:48 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Gaucho Tennis Gets Off to Fast Start, Beats Pepperdine

By UCSB Sports Information | February 8, 2016 | 10:21 a.m.

The No. 48 UC Santa Barbara Men's Tennis team took its second straight win on the road, defeating No. 43 Pepperdine by a score of 4-2. They improve to 3-3 on the season with this streak.

"It was a great win for us against a very respected program," captain Morgan Mays said. "We went into a tough environment to play in and we set the tone right away."

The Gauchos got out to an early lead in the match as they grabbed two doubles matches to seal a 1-0 lead. The team of Nathan Eshmade and Miles Seemann took down the No. 19 doubles duo in the country, Guilherme Hadlich and Gabriel Sydney, by a score of 6-3 to take the first match on court one. The new team of Oliver Sec and Andrew Riminton took their first victory on the season together playing on court three. They defeated Jack Van Slyke and Tom Hill 6-3 to give their team the lead heading in to singles play.

Although the Gauchos found themselves ahead, the Waves would not go away so quickly as they were able to capture two of the first three singles matches on the day. Lautaro Pane took a court four win in straight sets to even the match at 1-1 for Pepperdine.

Mays took home the first singles match for Santa Barbara as he played on court three for the first time this season. The Gaucho captain won convincingly as he only dropped five total games, beating Pedro Iamachkine 6-2, 6-3. His sweeping victory gave his team a 2-1 advantage.

"I thought I played very well today and I was glad to get a win for my team," Mays explained. "It was nice to play outdoors again in my home town of Malibu."

Again the Waves would answer as they iced the score at 2-2 with another singles win in straight sets. This time it was Gabriel Sydney who stood up for Pepperdine with a win on six in a second set tie-breaker.

The Gauchos closed the match out with a few tie-breaker wins of their own in this very close competition. Cody Rakela picked up his first singles win of the season as he dominated Van Slyke on the tie-breaker giving him an overall win 6-4, 7-6 (7-1).

No. 81 Nicolas Moreno de Alboran sealed the 4-2 win for Santa Barbara with a very slim straight set victory that called tie-breakers in both sets. When it was all over the freshman emerged 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (8-6). Eshmade was heading into the third set on court one but was halted when the Gauchos won the match.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 