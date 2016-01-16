Tennis
Gauchos Beaten by No. 12 Texas
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 16, 2016 | 3:22 p.m.
Anders Holm rallied from a one-set deficit and prevailed in a third-set tiebreaker to give UC Santa Barbara its lone singles victory in a 6-1 loss to 12th-ranked Texas in a nonconference men’s tennis match in Seattle on Sunday.
Holm rebounded from a 2-6 loss in the first set and beat the Longhorns’ Julian Zlobinsky, 6-1, 7-6 (8-6).
The Gauchos also got a win from the doubles team of Nathan Eshmade and Miles Seemann, but Texas took the other two doubles matches to earn the team point.
