Gauchos Bounce Back with 8-4 Win over Cal Poly

UCSB got back to its winning ways Saturday night in San Luis Obispo, beating Cal Poly, 8-4, after dropping the series opener the night before. Mario Hollands (5-2) allowed just two runs in six innings of work en route to his fifth victory.

Cal Poly (18-21 overall, 6-8 in Big West Conference play) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Following Luke Yoder’s double, Brent Morel doubled to left field for the first run of the game. With two out and the bases juiced, Kyle Smith drew a walk to force in the second Mustangs run of the inning.

UCSB (28-13, 7-4) quickly tied things up, scoring a pair of runs in the top half of the second. With runners on the corners and two out, Steve Cook, a junior transfer from SBCC, lined an RBI single through the left side of the infield, bringing the Gauchos within one, 2-1. Designated hitter Gunnar Terhune followed with an RBI single up the middle, tying the game, 2-2.

After a scoreless bottom half of the second, the Gauchos scored two more runs in the top of the third. Following a Chris Fox groundout, Eric Oliver singled up the middle to put a runner on with one out. Cleanup hitter Mike Zuanich then launched his 12th home run of the year, a two-run shot to deep left field. Zuanich’s blast gave the Gauchos a 4-2 lead.

With the bases loaded and two out in the top of the fifth, Chris McMurray lined a bases-clearing triple down the right field line. McMurray hit the first pitch he saw for his first triple of the year, driving in Patrick Rose, Oliver and Zuanich. After five innings of play, UCSB held a 7-2 advantage.

The Mustangs clawed back with a run in the seventh as Dorrell’s RBI single to left field closed the gap to 7-3.

After the Gauchos scored a run in the top of the eighth courtesy of a bases loaded walk, Cal Poly scored a run of its own in the bottom half of the inning. It wouldn’t be enough for the Mustangs, however, as Zach Samuels pitched a perfect ninth to secure the 8-4 win for UCSB.

Hollands allowed seven hits in six innings, while striking out five and walking only two.

McMurray led the way for the Gauchos, going 2-for-4 with one run scored and three RBIs. Zuanich added a hit and two runs scored in a two-RBI effort as well.

UCSB and Cal Poly wrap up their series at 1 p.m. Sunday at Cal Poly.