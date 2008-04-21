Gauchos Capture 8-7 Win Over No. 14 Long Beach State

The UCSB softball team bounced back from a pair of losses on Saturday and defeated Big West Conference foe No. 14 Long Beach State 8-7 in a conference series closer on Sunday at Campus Diamond. During the game, senior Tisha Duran broke UCSB’s single-season home run record after hitting her 13th of the season over the left-field fence in the second inning. Long Beach State, which captured the lead in the Big West standings on Saturday after winning the first two games of the series, falls to 33-12 overall and 9-3 in league games with Sunday’s loss. The Gauchos improve to 25-20 overall and 8-4 in conference contests. The first six batters on Sunday went down in order before Long Beach’s Jennifer Griffin opened the second inning with a solo home run over the left center-field fence to put the 49ers ahead 1-0.

