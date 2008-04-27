Gauchos Claim Tennis Title, Advance to NCAA Tournament

The top-seeded UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis team wrapped up its third consecutive championship Sunday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, defeating No. 3 seed Pacific 4-0.



It was also UCSB’s fifth men’s tennis championship in the past seven years, and sixth overall. The six titles put the Gauchos in second place for most all-time by a Big West Conference program.



UCSB grabbed the doubles point and a 1-0 lead with wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Alex Konigsfeldt and Josh Finkelstein rolled to an 8-2 win against David Gonzalez and Austin Kakar at No. 2. Jack Hui and Anders Dalskov clinched the point with their 8-3 triumph at No. 3 over Artem Gramma and Vegerd Veskimagi.



The Gauchos pushed their advantage to 2-0 when Max Taylor defeated Kakar by a 6-1, 6-1 score at No. 6 singles. Philip Therp gave UCSB a 3-0 advantage, toppling Moritz Starke, 7-5, 6-3 at the No. 1 position. Clinching the match for the Gauchos was Hui at No. 3, as the senior fought off Renan Delsin to win 6-3, 7-6 (5).



The win raised the Gauchos’ record to 15-9 and earned them the Big West’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championships. Pacific concluded its season at 11-12.



The NCAA Selection Show will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday on ESPNews. The 64-team women’s field will be announced first, then the men’s field.



MEN’S FINALS



DOUBLES

1. Therp/Hejazi (UCSB) vs. Starke/Delsin (PAC) - DNF

2. Konigsfeldt/Finkelstein (UCSB) def. Gonzalez/Kakar (PAC) - 8-2

3. Hui/Dalskov (UCSB) def. Gramma/Veskimagi (PAC) - 8-3



Order of finish: 2, 3



SINGLES

1. Philip Therp (UCSB) def. Moritz Starke (PAC) - 7-5, 6-3

2. David Gonzalez (PAC) vs. Bijan Hejazi (UCSB) - DNF

3. Jack Hui (UCSB) def. Renan Delsin (PAC) - 6-3, 7-6 (5)

4. Artem Gramma (PAC) vs. Alex Konigsfeldt (UCSB) - DNF

5. Anders Dalskov (UCSB) vs. Vegerd Veskimagi (PAC) - DNF

6. Max Taylor (UCSB) def. Austin Kakar (PAC) - 6-1, 6-1



Order of finish: 6, 1, 3



Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director.