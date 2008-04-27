Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:32 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Gauchos Claim Tennis Title, Advance to NCAA Tournament

The UCSB men clinch their third consecutive championship with a 4-0 shutout over Pacific.

By Bill Mahoney | April 27, 2008 | 4:09 p.m.

The top-seeded UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis team wrapped up its third consecutive championship Sunday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, defeating No. 3 seed Pacific 4-0.


It was also UCSB’s fifth men’s tennis championship in the past seven years, and sixth overall.  The six titles put the Gauchos in second place for most all-time by a Big West Conference program.

UCSB grabbed the doubles point and a 1-0 lead with wins at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.  Alex Konigsfeldt and Josh Finkelstein rolled to an 8-2 win against David Gonzalez and Austin Kakar at No. 2.  Jack Hui and Anders Dalskov clinched the point with their 8-3 triumph at No. 3 over Artem Gramma and Vegerd Veskimagi.

The Gauchos pushed their advantage to 2-0 when Max Taylor defeated Kakar by a 6-1, 6-1 score at No. 6 singles.  Philip Therp gave UCSB a 3-0 advantage, toppling Moritz Starke, 7-5, 6-3 at the No. 1 position.  Clinching the match for the Gauchos was Hui at No. 3, as the senior fought off Renan Delsin to win 6-3, 7-6 (5).

The win raised the Gauchos’ record to 15-9 and earned them the Big West’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.  Pacific concluded its season at 11-12.

The NCAA Selection Show will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday on ESPNews.  The 64-team women’s field will be announced first, then the men’s field.

MEN’S FINALS

DOUBLES
1. Therp/Hejazi (UCSB) vs. Starke/Delsin (PAC) - DNF
2. Konigsfeldt/Finkelstein (UCSB) def. Gonzalez/Kakar (PAC) - 8-2
3. Hui/Dalskov (UCSB) def. Gramma/Veskimagi (PAC) - 8-3

Order of finish: 2, 3

SINGLES
1. Philip Therp (UCSB) def. Moritz Starke (PAC) - 7-5, 6-3
2. David Gonzalez (PAC) vs. Bijan Hejazi (UCSB) - DNF
3. Jack Hui (UCSB) def. Renan Delsin (PAC) - 6-3, 7-6 (5)
4. Artem Gramma (PAC) vs. Alex Konigsfeldt (UCSB) - DNF
5. Anders Dalskov (UCSB) vs. Vegerd Veskimagi (PAC) - DNF
6. Max Taylor (UCSB) def. Austin Kakar (PAC) - 6-1, 6-1

Order of finish: 6, 1, 3

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director.

 

