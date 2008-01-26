Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:15 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Gauchos Dispatch Pacific in Sweep

Brunner leads UCSB to first league victory.

By Scott Flanders | January 26, 2008 | 6:37 p.m.

UCSB’s men’s volleyball squad got over the hump Saturday and picked up its first Mountain Pacific Sports Federation victory with a three-game sweep of Pacific at Robertson Gymnasium. Scores were 30-26, 30-21 and 30-22.

The win upped UCSB’s overall record to 2-6 and the Gauchos are now 1-4 in the MPSF. Pacific continued to struggle and fell to 0-8 overall and 0-6 in conference match-ups.

UCSB was solid on the attack, posting a .346 hitting percentage to Pacific’s .061. The Gaucho middles played a strong match, out-blocking the Tigers 11.5 to 5.0.

For the first time this season, freshman Jeff Menzel did not lead the Gauchos in kills. That honor went to senior middle blocker Theo Brunner, who finished with a match-high 12 kills while hitting .478 (12-1-23). Menzel wasn’t far behind as the former San Marcos High star posted 11 kills and added five blocks, equaling Sam Moisenco‘s five blocks. Moisenco also had six kills and no errors in 11 swings for a .545 attack percentage. Mike Fisher, a senior from Santa Barbara High, led all players with 10 digs.

For Pacific, Pekka Seppanen led with 10 kills, but he hit just .182 (10-6-22). Jason Borchin had nine kills and nine errors, while Blake Gentry and Jeff Hendershot each put down six kills. Seppanen had a team-best nine digs.

It was the second time this season that the Gauchos topped the Tigers as they took a 3-1 victory during UCSB’s annual Elephant Bar Restaurant Collegiate Invitational in early January. The two teams will meet in another MPSF tilt Feb. 9 in Stockton.

Amid a five-match home stand, UCSB will host Hawai’i on Friday and Feb. 2 at Rob Gym. Both matches start at 7 p.m.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.

