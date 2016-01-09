Gauchos Dominate Dual Meet With UNLV

Swimming

The UC Santa Barbara men's and women's swimming teams swept a dual meet with UNLV on Saturday at Campus Pool. The Gauchos dominated, winning 24 of the 32 events. The women beat the Rebels 168-93 and the men won 153-109.

Lauren Vosseler, Madison Tedesco, Julia Mikota, and Billy Mullis each had a pair of wins in their individual events.

The Gaucho women kicked off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. Cheyenne Low led in the backstroke, followed by Charis Hoppe, Rachel Kulik, and Lauren Vosseler to finish at a time of 1:43.83.

Reid Whaley (17:37.84) took home a win in the 1650 freestyle, and former San Marcos standout Dasha Depew (17:53.51) finished in third.

The men went one-two-three in the 1650. Andy Lau (16:14.90) led the pack, followed by Logan Hotchkiss (16:15.91) in second, and Matt Drum (16:36.15) in third.

Billy Mullis (1:40.12) continued the momentum for the men, sealing a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle.

The Gauchos found victories in the 100 backstroke, with Julia Mikota (56.50) winning the women's heat and Albert Miao (51.19) winning for the men.

Madison Tedesco (2:06.99) and Chris Nolan (1:49.33) each found the wall first in the 200 butterfly. Tedesco also won in the women's 100 butterfly with a time of 58.35.

Vosseler led both sprint events, winning the 50 freestyle in 23.40 and the 100 freestyle in 51.10.

In a tight race for first, Eddie Sanchez (45.78) edged out UNLV's Kasey Foley (45.98) for a win in the men's 100 freestyle.

Mikota (2:03.17) and Mullis (1:50.45) each picked up wins in the 200 backstroke.

Alyssa Shew (2:20.08) took first in the women's 200 breaststroke, Katie Records (5:05.76) in the women's 500 freestyle, Eric Vanbrocklin (4:41.92) in the men's 500 freestyle, and Gabe Bolender (4:04.57) in the men's 400 IM.

The Gaucho women finished the meet with a win in the 200 freestyle relay, winning it in 1:34.30.