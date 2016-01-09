Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:07 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

Gauchos Dominate Dual Meet With UNLV

By UCSB Sports Information | January 9, 2016 | 4:02 a.m.

The UC Santa Barbara men's and women's swimming teams swept a dual meet with UNLV on Saturday at Campus Pool.  The Gauchos dominated, winning 24 of the 32 events. The women beat the Rebels 168-93 and the men won 153-109.

Lauren Vosseler, Madison Tedesco, Julia Mikota, and Billy Mullis each had a pair of wins in their individual events.  

The Gaucho women kicked off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. Cheyenne Low led in the backstroke, followed by Charis Hoppe, Rachel Kulik, and Lauren Vosseler to finish at a time of 1:43.83.

Reid Whaley (17:37.84) took home a win in the 1650 freestyle, and former San Marcos standout Dasha Depew (17:53.51) finished in third.

The men went one-two-three in the 1650. Andy Lau (16:14.90) led the pack, followed by Logan Hotchkiss (16:15.91) in second, and Matt Drum (16:36.15) in third.

Billy Mullis (1:40.12) continued the momentum for the men, sealing a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle.

The Gauchos found victories in the 100 backstroke, with Julia Mikota (56.50) winning the women's heat and Albert Miao (51.19) winning for the men.

Madison Tedesco (2:06.99) and Chris Nolan (1:49.33) each found the wall first in the 200 butterfly. Tedesco also won in the women's 100 butterfly with a time of 58.35.

Vosseler led both sprint events, winning the 50 freestyle in 23.40 and the 100 freestyle in 51.10.

In a tight race for first, Eddie Sanchez (45.78) edged out UNLV's Kasey Foley (45.98) for a win in the men's 100 freestyle.

Mikota (2:03.17) and Mullis (1:50.45) each picked up wins in the 200 backstroke.

Alyssa Shew (2:20.08) took first in the women's 200 breaststroke, Katie Records (5:05.76) in the women's 500 freestyle, Eric Vanbrocklin (4:41.92) in the men's 500 freestyle, and Gabe Bolender (4:04.57) in the men's 400 IM.

The Gaucho women finished the meet with a win in the 200 freestyle relay, winning it in 1:34.30.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 