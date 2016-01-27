Gauchos Dominate Northridge in 3 Sets

College Volleyball

Tough serving propelled the UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team to a sweep over previously undefeated Cal State Northridge on Wednesday night at Rob Gym. The scores were 25-11, 25-23, 25-17.

Though only four aces were recorded by the Gauchos, their strong serving led to a number of shanked passes by CSUN, partially explaining its anemic .087 team hitting percentage.

"Our serving was fantastic tonight which allowed us to get consistently get them out of system," said UCSB head coach Rick McLaughlin. "We're going to enjoy this one tonight, but there's a great team coming in here on Friday night so that immediately becomes the focus."

UCSB (8-2, 4-1 in conference) has now won three straight and eight of their past nine. No. 12 CSUN dropped its first match of the season, moving its record to 7-1, 2-1 on the young season. Wednesday's match lasted just 74 minutes.

Reigning MPSF Player of the Week Matt Marsh once again led the Gauchos in kills with 13 while hitting .500. The opposite was helped out on the flanks by outside hitters Jacob Delson (10 kills) and Austin Kingi (seven).

The Gauchos were tough at the net on defense, tallying 13 blocks on the night, their second-most in any match this season and easily their most in three-set contest. Senior middle blocker Ryan Hardy was the most productive Gaucho at the net, accruing a career-high 10 blocks. All five other starters had multiple blocks as well, led by Kingi's four and Marsh's three.

Conversely, UCSB hit a solid .314 in the match, the ninth time this season that the squad has hit over .250. Marsh's .500 percentage led all eligible Gaucho hitters, and that clip would have been much higher were it not for three attack errors in the final game, as the opposite was swinging .692 through the contest's first two sets.

Having knocked off one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the conference, UCSB will face its toughest test so far this season on Friday night when they host the second-ranked Long Beach State 49ers at Rob Gym. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.