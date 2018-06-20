Gauchos Edge Portland State in 1-0 Home Opener

Softball by the Beach Tournament gets under way at Campus Diamond.

UCSB opened its Softball by the Beach Tournament the right way Friday, defeating Portland State, 1-0, at Campus Diamond. The Gauchos scored a run in the bottom of the first inning and made it hold up.

Junior Tami Weston (2-0) pitched her way to her second consecutive win, tossing a complete game shutout. Weston allowed six hits and two walks while fanning four batters. The shutout marked the 4-6 Gauchos’ second of the year.

At the plate, senior left fielder Nicole Churnock led the way, going 3-for-3 with a stolen base. Junior Christine Ramos was 1-for-3 and scored the lone run of the game and senior Tisha Duran provided the only other Gaucho hit of the game and the RBI. Despite being outhit 6-5, the Gauchos had more opportunities on the base paths, stranding nine batters vs. Portland State’s six.

After the Gauchos retired the first three Vikings in the top of the first, Ramos opened the bottom of the inning with a single to right center field. An error by the third baseman on the next play put Jessica Ziegler on, and advanced Ramos to second.

One out later, Duran’s single to left field brought home Ramos. With two outs, freshman Mary Episcopo walked to load the bases, but the Gauchos could not get another runner home.

In the loss, Shannon Stacy went 2-for-3 with a double, leading Portland State. Mandy Hill (3-5) pitched the complete game for the Vikings, allowing just one earned run on five hits, with three walks and six strikeouts.

In other tournament action, Portland State defeated St. John’s in the second game of the day. The Vikings scored a run in each of the first three innings to defeat the Red Storm, 3-1.

The Softball by the Beach Tournament will continue Saturday with three games. UCSB will take on St. John’s at 9 a.m. and Portland State at 11:30 a.m. Portland State and St. John’s will face off again at 2 p.m.

On Sunday, St. John’s and Portland State will play at 10 a.m. and UCSB and St. John’s will follow at 11 a.m.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB’s assistant media relations director.