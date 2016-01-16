Gauchos Fall in Four at UC Irvine

College Volleyball

UC Santa Barbara suffered a tough loss to the fourth-ranked UC Irvine Anteaters on Saturday night, losing in four sets, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22, 25-22.

The Anteaters hit a blistering .347 to snap UCSB's five-match win streak.

The Gauchos put up a good fight with impressive performances from senior outside Matt Marsh (13 kills, eight digs, and two block assists) and senior blocker Ryan Hardy (.800 hitting percentage with eight kills and five block assists). Senior setter Jonah Seif racked up 43 assists, 10 digs, and four service aces. Freshman Corey Chavers, upon his entrance in the third game, was a key player for Santa Barbara at nine kills and a .667 clip.

The first game found Anteater outsider Tamir Herschko leading his team to victory with nine kills in the opener, with help from setter Michael Saeta, who picked up 14 assists himself.

UCI continued playing well into the second game, taking it 25-21.

The Gauchos took a stand in the third game with a 25-22 comeback. They found a strong presence from their freshmen, as middle blocker Connor Drake and outside hitter Corey Chavers went after UCI with a combined 11 kills.

Herschko led UC Irvine to the match-clinching fourth set.